George Floyd's family prepares for emotional third week of Derek Chauvin trial

Prosecutors are expected to call a family member to the stand on Monday before wrapping up their case.

HOUSTON — After another week of detailed, dramatic testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial, George Floyd's family is bracing for week three.

"I think we're doing as good as you can expect," Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate said. "There's been ebbs and flows ups and downs."

Members of the Floyd family have taken turns inside the courtroom watching bodycam videos and multiple experts break down Floyd's final moments.

The family closely watching the jury react throughout the trial.

"Some of them are even emotional when they have to watch the videos or see different parts of George as he's being murdered," Tate said.

But Tate says former officer Chauvin has remained stoic.

"There's no remorse," Tate said. "He's got to be the most cold, callous person I've ever encountered in my life. Nothing changes his mood, his body language. He's not moved by anything."

Prosecutors are expected to call their final witnesses on Monday. That will include at least one member of the Floyd family.

"They'll end the way they started," KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "They'll bring in emotional witnesses, at least one who's going to talk about the life of George Floyd."

Roe said then the defense will make its case.

"The big question this week will be: 'Does Derek Chauvin testify?'" Roe said. "For my money, I think he has to."

Last week, medical experts on the stand agreed Floyd's death was a result of Chauvin's knee to the neck and not a drug overdose. It's why Roe believes defense attorneys have a lot of ground to make up.

"This has been one of the most impressively presented state cases I've ever seen," Roe said.

The Floyd family agrees, but is still praying the jury will deliver them the justice they seek.

"It's not a foregone conclusion," Tate said. "We think there's been enough evidence, so I can't see we wouldn't get [justice]."