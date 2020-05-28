Fires burn in Minneapolis overnight as protests continue

Multiple fires, including at businesses and construction sites were visible for miles.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple buildings, including businesses, homes and a construction site were engulfed in flames Thursday morning as fire crews across Minneapolis worked to contain the blaze.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says 911 logs show engines responded to approximately 30 fire events during the unrest along East Lake Street, including at least 16 that involved structures on fire. During those responses engines and equipment suffered damage from rocks and other objects thrown at them.

Minneapolis fire personnel remain on scene Thursday morning putting down active fires and remaining hot spots.

Fires broke out at businesses in the area of Lake Street after demonstrations following the police-involved death of George Floyd turned chaotic. An Autozone, a Cub Foods, and an apartment complex under construction were reportedly among the structures impacted by the fires. St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders confirmed that approximately 40 St. Paul officers had been deployed to protect and aid Minneapolis firefighters trying to put down the fires.

Reports of looting and property damage began Wednesday night, as a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd turned "from bad to worse," according to KARE 11's Deevon Rahming, who was on scene for a number of hours.

A spokesman for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirms that the mayor has requested the assistance of the National Guard to help regain control of the situation.

In other developments, multiple reports say the Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed for Minneapolis, and is expected to hold a news conference around 1 p.m. The Rev. Al Sharpton posted on his Twitter account that he is headed for the Twin Cities as well.

Earlier Wednesday, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged people observing or participating in protests to do so with safety in mind.