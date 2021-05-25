Here's what police reform laws California has passed since the death of George Floyd

California has passed three major reform bills, but some advocates and activists say more needs to be done.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Since the public outcry and demonstrations centered around George Floyd’s death a year ago erupted across the country, several police reform bills have been implemented in California and the Sacramento region.

Among them are Assembly Bill 1196, which prevents a law enforcement agency from authorizing the use of a choke hold or neck restraint on a person. A neck restraint was used on Floyd, resulting in his death.

There is also Assembly Bill 1506, which requires a state prosecutor to investigate incidents of an officer involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian, and Assembly Bill 846, which requires the evaluation of peace officers to include bias against race or ethnicity against others.

“What has happened throughout this past year is that these conversations have sparked in so many different areas that they can no longer be ignored,” stated Giselle Garcia of NorCal Resist, an organization committed to fighting oppression. “They have to be addressed. And that's what we're seeing. I would say we are better off, but we still have a long way to go."

May 25, 2021, marks one year after George Floyd was killed. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in April 2021. Margaret Huang, President and CEO of Southern Poverty Law Center said May 25 is a day where people should reflect on the way racism appears in our society.

“I think it’s really important that as we’re trying to wrestle with the implications of the anniversary and the conviction of Derek Chauvin, that we also wrestle with the larger societal truth…that monuments to the confederacy encourage and perpetuate racism and the devaluing of certain communities,” Huang said.

With that in mind, many may be wondering what's next in police reform. Well, there are a number bills in California dedicated to police reform that are pending. Many have been moved to special committees.

