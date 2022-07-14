German designer creates Cal Fire helicopter out of Legos

Cal Fire has teamed up with Lego to create a Firehawk helicopter, and it's pretty lit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get creative and build your own Cal Fire helicopter with Legos!

A Lego version of Cal Fire's Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk helicopter has achieved its goal of gathering 10,000 supporters and will now advance to the Review phase.

The S-70i Firehawk is a specialized helicopter, known for thousand-gallon water and foam drops, as well as how it can quickly deliver up to nine people in a Helitack Crew for ground firefighting operations.

Adrien Pecquet, a digital designer in Germany, said he created and submitted the project's design as a "tribute" to the fire agency after the 2018 Camp Fire.

People can become designers of their own Lego sets by submitting their ideas to Lego Ideas and others are able to vote on those designs and ideas, potentially leading to real a Lego set.

His username being Slekk024, Pecquet mentioned that he wanted to create a set to honor the bravery and devotion of the firefighters in California.

This Lego set consists of 3,000 pieces, two pilots, two firefighters and the S-70i Firehawk helicopter which additionally has a hatch system, sliding doors and a décor piece of forest.

Hello everyone, Here is my Lego project in tribute to the Calfire. I am participating in the Lego Ideas contest, the goal of which is to obtain 10,000 votes for Lego to produce the respective project. There are only 20 days left to reach 10,000 votes and I really hope to see my project come true. Only 1,100 votes are missing, we are more than 95K on the group - if everyone takes three minutes to vote and share it should be doable 🙂 It would make me so happy to see my Lego Calfire project succeed, it would be a dream come true. So I'm counting on you! Thanks a lot in advance for your support and please feel free to share the link 🙂 To vote it's here : https://ideas.lego.com/projects/6adde8e6-7b1f-4dd8-84fa-85e9e3a86644 Posted by Adrien Pecquet on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

However, this is not Pecquet's first time designing Lego sets. He told ABC10 over an email interview that he is a nature lover and helicopter enthusiast, so he's also designed U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters, and even an airbus helicopter for the General Directorate for civil defense and crisis management in France.

This is a sign of representation to not only Pecquet, but also to members of Cal Fire and those aspiring to become firefighters or first responders

"Thank you to all those who voted! We hope that this set becomes a reality and that it will serve as a fun reminder of Cal Fire’s world-renowned aviation program,” said Cal Fire Director and Chief Joe Tyler.

Now that the helicopter is in the review stage, a group of designers, product managers, and other members will discuss the design and will look further into factors such as playability, safety and if it fits within the Lego brand.

Go HERE to follow the helicopter's progress throughout the review process and follow Cal Fire on social media for further updates.