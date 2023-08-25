The sculpture is made with recycled materials by a Danish artist.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A giant troll installation was unveiled at Seattle’s Lincoln Park on Friday as part of an art exhibition that spans two states and shines a light on human impact on the environment.

The installation is one of six troll builds that are part of the exhibit “Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King.” They will be in place for at least three years in West Seattle, Issaquah, Bainbridge Island, Vashon, Ballard and Portland, Oregon.

The sculptures, which are made from recycled materials, are designed by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who has more than 100 giant trolls on display across the globe.

“I want people to know that trash has value. My trolls do that and also help me tell stories, like the legends I grew up with,” Dambo said in a statement. “In nature, there is no landfill. Nature is circular, everything has a meaning and everything is recycled.”

The project also aims to amplify the network of cultural heritage between the Coast Salish tribes and Danish and Scandinavian traditions and reinforce shared values of environmental stewardship, according to a press release.

An artist with the Muckleshoot Tribe performed a welcome song at an event where the Lincoln Park troll was unveiled and named. Dambo and several City of Seattle officials also attended.

The West Seattle sculpture is the third of six that will be unveiled through Sept. 17. Locations of sculptures in Portland, Oregon, names Ole Bolle, and on Bainbridge Island, named Pia the Peacekeeper, have already been released. Pia the peacekeeper, an 18-foot-tall troll, is located at Sakai Park.