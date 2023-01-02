Girl Scout cookies make their sweet return to Sacramento | Here's how you can find, buy cookies

Whether it's visiting Girl Scouts in person or ordering online, here's how you can get your hands on a box of cookies.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Girl Scout cookie lovers in Sacramento, rejoice! Cookie season is starting this weekend for the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California council.

Cookie lovers can purchase the original 12 flavors: Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-ups, Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

Last year, the Girl Scouts announced a new cookie joining the lineup this season. The new Raspberry Rally, a "sister" cookie to the ever-popular Thin Mint, is a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor.

Now that your mouth is watering, here's how you can get your hands on a box:

Visit the Girl Scouts' website and plug in your zip code to the cookie finder to locate local sellers.

Order cookies online through the Digital Cookie or ABC Smart Cookies platform links of Girl Scouts or troops participating in the cookie program.

Contact your local Girl Scout council to assist with finding a cookie booth near you. They can also inform you of pricing in your area.

According to the Girl Scouts' website, "Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local! The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides opportunities for Girl Scouts to practice and develop their entrepreneurial skills."