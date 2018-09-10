9-year-old Stella Close loves turkeys and worries about the wild turkeys in her neighborhood in South Land Park.

"I love how colorful they are and how their feathers are all different colors," Stella said. She says they usually hang out on people's lawns and in the street by her school.

"I see cars literally being chased by them and I worry for their safety that they're gonna get hit," Stella explained. "So I wanted to let people know that there turkeys trotting around this neighborhood."

She was worried about the turkeys possibly getting hit or another person getting injured.

The Sacramento girl consulted with her mother on what to do.

"We talked about how to get the signs," said Molly Close mother. "One of our favorite shows is Parks and Recreation so we thought what would Leslie Knope do?"

The duo sent an email.

"Hello! My name is Stella Close. I am eight years old and I have a request for a safer environment for every creature whether hunted, endangered, or safe or anything else."

After receiving the email, a few weeks later The City of Sacramento put up wild turkey crossing signs.

Stella knows not everyone feels love towards the turkeys and she has a message for those people.

"If you leave them alone they're very nice creatures."

