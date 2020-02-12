Why the need for help won't be going away after Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a day meant to challenge people to support nonprofits, but this year the need for giving is greater than ever—and not just for one day.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Giving Tuesday is a day meant to challenge people to support nonprofits and charitable organizations. But in a year where the need for assistance and food insecurity has risen significantly, the need for giving is greater than ever—and not just on one day.

"COVID hit and we began to see the uptick in food assistance needs," said Lisa Heinrich, the director of development at Placer Food Bank.

In a normal year, Heinrich said Placer Food Bank has more than 90,000 people within Placer, El Dorado and Nevada Counties who are food insecure. But the word "normal" does not apply to 2020.

"We've seen an increase on average of over 25% in need of food assistance; in some areas 40%," Heinrich said.

And over in Sacramento County, Salvation Army has seen a 220% increase compared to previous years in services requested at their Family Services Center alone.

"In a typical year, we will assist about 32,000 individuals. This year, we’ve assisted more than 91,000," said Lt. Larry Carmichael, who is a Salvation Army social services officer for Sacramento County.

Both Carmichael and Heinrich said they saw the need for services hit families that had not needed them before, and with food and housing insecurity on the rise, support for organizations like theirs is especially important.

"This pandemic has changed the landscape of who is in need," Carmichael said. "And there’s no shame in being in need."

For Sacramento County Salvation Army, Carmichael said, while the number of donations received throughout the year has increased, they've been outpaced by need. With a lack of kettle bell ringers during their biggest fundraising event of the year, he said they're at a deficit.

Carmichael said people can help by donating on Giving Tuesday or dropping an extra dollar in a red kettle. Online donations are always welcome, as well as hosting a virtual red kettle, where people can challenge their friends to donate.

"That helps us turn around and help that next family that needs help with their lights or that next family that needs help with their rent, so they stay in their house," Carmichael said.

And Heinrich said Placer Food Bank can always use more volunteers, and monetary donations are best, especially as food donations are limited due to COVID-19.

"I don’t know how many donors have come to me and said, ‘I’m giving because I still have a job, and I know they are people struggling,'" Carmichael said.

In a year of such uncertainty for so many—both Heinrich and Carmichael said these difficult times have brought out the best in people.

"I think that's the beauty of giving- we see that among so many that have a sense of the other," Heinrich said. "Who can have the empathy and understanding that, 'I might not be hungry today, I might not be hungry ever,' but I think the other piece of this is that COVID has also shed a great light on food and food insecurity and the necessity for sustenance."

Giving Tuesday comes at a time when giving is certainly needed, but Carmichael said people who are able to donate their time, talent or treasure are always needed.

"Just because it's Giving Tuesday and tomorrow is not Giving Tuesday doesn't mean the need goes away," Carmichael said.

