The shipment of glass bongs destined for Los Angeles, California, was valued at $56,000.

STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) officers seized a shipment of 3,738 glass bongs and $23,641 in unreported currency at Washington Dulles International Airport last week.

The bongs initially arrived from China on Oct. 3, manifested as "gravity pipes." Officers detained the shipment and submitted documentation to international trade experts within the agency.

On Nov. 17, CBP import specialists appraised the shipment at $56,033 and confirmed that the bongs violated U.S. laws on the importation of drug paraphernalia. Officials completed the seizure on Monday, Nov. 22.

The bongs were destined for an address in Los Angeles, California, CBP officers said.

In addition to the glass bongs, CBP officers seized unreported currency while conducting enforcement operations on a Ghana-bound flight. A married couple reported that they had a combined $10,500. While inspecting a carry-on bag, officers discovered an envelope concealed behind the bag's zippered liner. Officers verified the couple's combined currency at $23,641.

CBP is not releasing the travelers’ names because none were criminally charged.