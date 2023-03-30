Go mudding at Franklin Hot Springs | Bartell's Backroads

A family friendly mineral spa that won't break the bank.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Surrounded by the grape-filled vineyards of Paso Robles is a hot spring spa loaded with mineral-rich mud. You don’t have to worry about breaking the bank when visiting this mineral spa. A day pass at Franklin Hot Springs costs less than a pair of swim trunks, which are required!

Nancy Reinstein, 78, loves the water and gigantic pool. She says the healing minerals keep her arthritis at bay.

“I've come here for the last 10 years,” said Reinstein. “I swim 100 lengths, three days a week.”

The water's not the only thing with minerals. “Hot Springs" Bruce, as he is known around here, says the minerals in the water settle in the mud and make for a great exfoliating facial.

“A lot of people put it on their face. It's loaded with minerals,” said Bruce.

Franklin Hot Springs has been a family-friendly, family-owned mineral spa for more than three generations. Owner Norman Franklin says in the 1960s his father, Wesley Franklin, contracted a crew to look for oil on the property. Instead, they found hot water.

“It’s an underground aquifer, it's about 300 degrees [at the bottom]," said Franklin. "It goes up through the upper water table and cools to 100 degrees.”

At first the water was used for a personal swimming pool. Then, Franklin says, his dad had the water tested and found out what kind of minerals were in the water.

“Potassium, magnesium, calcium, a little bit of calcium and fluoride. It also has positive-charged deodorized gold and lithium in it,” said Franklin.

When you’re done soaking, head out to the lake, which is stocked with trout. You can even rent a boat.

Whether you are going for a swim or enjoying the free barbecue, Franklin Hot Springs is all about providing an affordable experience.

“People come out here for their health, so we make it economical,” said Franklin.

Franklin Hot Springs is open daily 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.