Gold River ATM vandalized in theft attempt

Officials say the vandals got away without any cash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — A Bank of America ATM was vandalized after an attempted theft in Gold River Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Bank of America at 11201 Gold Express Drive in Gold River. They found the outside ATM damaged.

A bomb squad and the FBI responded to the scene. Deputies weren't able to catch the vandals. They say the vandals got away without any money.

Watch more from ABC10: 3 people injured after head-on crash in Plumas County | Top 10