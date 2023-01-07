x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gold River ATM vandalized in theft attempt

Officials say the vandals got away without any cash.

More Videos

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — A Bank of America ATM was vandalized after an attempted theft in Gold River Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Bank of America at 11201 Gold Express Drive in Gold River. They found the outside ATM damaged.

A bomb squad and the FBI responded to the scene. Deputies weren't able to catch the vandals. They say the vandals got away without any money. 

Watch more from ABC10: 3 people injured after head-on crash in Plumas County | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out