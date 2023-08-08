Jesús Betancourt accidentally left his wallet with $2,000 cash on top of his truck. His boss had given him the money to purchase supplies.

FORT WORTH, Texas — We could all use some good news!

Nearly two weeks ago, WFAA shared construction worker Jesús Betancourt's story of misfortune after he accidentally left his wallet on top of his pickup truck.

The wallet contained around $2,000 in cash that he was given to him by his boss to purchase supplies for a construction project. While driving away, Betancourt didn't realize money was flying throughout the lanes of North Beach Street near the border of Fort Worth and Haltom City. When he got to a gas station, it was then he realized his wallet was missing.

But, it was too late. Drivers had already stopped to grab the money. In a bit of luck, someone dropped off his wallet at his home, with a $100 bill still inside.

He told WFAA he was hoping anyone who picked up the money would return it. Knowing it would be a long shot to get the cash back, he said he was ready to pay back the money through extra work at his job.

However, a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

Betancourt told WFAA on Monday that an anonymous person contacted him and donated $2,000 after reading about his story.