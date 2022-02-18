Gov. Newsom making stop in San Diego to highlight new efforts to protect Californians from gun violence

It comes as the state is pushing forward with a new endemic approach to the coronavirus.

It comes as the state is pushing forward with a new endemic approach to the coronavirus. A pandemic is an epidemic that's spread out over several countries or continents. That's what we saw across the globe with COVID-19. An endemic is something that belongs to a particular people or country.

Governor Newsom made an announcement Thursday afternoon outlining how the state is going to do just that.

Governor Newsom's announced SMARTER Plan works to make sure Californians have access to necessities like masks as well as PCR and rapid tests to help mitigate and monitor the virus' spread.

“We’re moving from this crisis mentality and moving from a reactive framework," Newsom said. "We are smarter two years later. We are more adaptable. We are more capable. We are taking a more sensible, and I would argue a more sustainable, healthcare approach. We are not walking away. We're taking the lessons learned and leaning into the future."

The SMARTER plan is an acronym for Shots, Masks, Awareness, Readiness, Testing, Education and RX.

Shots- Vaccines are the most powerful weapon against hospitalization and serious illness

Masks- Properly worn masks with good filtration help slow the spread of COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses

Awareness- We will continue to stay aware of how COVID-19 is spreading, evolving variants, communicate clearly how people should protect themselves, and coordinate our state and local government response

Readiness- COVID-19 isn't going away and we need to be ready with tools, resources and supplies we will need to quickly respond and keep public health and the health care system well prepared

Testing- Getting the right types of tests - PCR or Antigen - to where they are needed most. Testing will help California minimize the spread of COVID-19

Education- California will continue to work to keep schools open and children safely in classrooms for in-person instruction

Rx- Evolving and improving treatments will become increasingly available and critical as a tool to save lives

Governor Newsom says the state is doing what it can to adjust to our new normal. "We have all come to understand what was not understood at the beginning of this crisis, that there is no end date."

In the plan, the state will move away from its’ blanket public health measures and shift that responsibility largely to local governments.

The SMARTER Plan also includes benchmarks like stockpiling at least 75 million masks and the capacity to perform at least 500,000 tests and administer 200,000 vaccines per day. Governor Newsom emphasizes that California isn't moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic, rather the state is moving forward.