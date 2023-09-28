Here's how a government shutdown could impact flights, air travel

The shutdown would take effect on Oct. 1 if lawmakers don’t pass a federal budget.

SAN DIEGO — If lawmakers don't make progress on a new funding bill, the government will shut down late Saturday night, which could have a major impact on air travel, including in San Diego County. A government shutdown won’t stop air travel, but it could make it worse. A shutdown means TSA agents and air traffic controllers will work without getting paid.

Flyers at San Diego International Airport are keeping a close eye on what happens in Congress over the next couple of days.

Traveler Matt Wattel is set to fly back to Phoenix on Sunday but is worried about the delays.

“I gotta get back to family out there so I don’t want to be held up, I don’t want people to not get paid and having these long lines, it's just an unfortunate situation," he said.

The government shutdown could lead to longer screening lines, flight delays, and even cancellations.

Flyer Jake Creedon, who's traveling from Denver, said he's concerned about the financial impact the shutdown will have on employees.

“It’s less about the lines and the backup that it will cost, it's more about what’s going to happen with the employees, what’s going to happen to their families. Even one or two paychecks at times I know can really affect people these days," Creedon said.

Those traveling internationally should still be able to travel – Customs and Border Protection officials are considered essential and will continue to work during the shutdown. Visa applications will also continue to be reviewed for foreign visitors.

The looming shutdown comes as airlines have been struggling with a shortage of air traffic controllers. A shutdown will lead to furloughs, and training for new air traffic controllers will have to stop.

"Delays hurt everyone including the people traveling, TSA, all the employees," added Wattel.

Airports are also likely to see delays in important infrastructure project approvals and environmental reviews.

The federal government has vowed to keep air travel safe in a shutdown. In a statement, the FAA states the agency is not going to compromise on safety and adds that "oversight of aviation safety activities, along with ongoing work on aircraft certification projects and the issuance of airworthiness certificates, will continue."

The U.S. Travel Association said a shutdown could cost the nation’s travel economy up to $140 million per day.