Oscar Frayer, 23, was a forward for the team and a senior communications major at the college.

PHOENIX — A member of the Grand Canyon University men’s basketball team has died after being involved in a car crash in California on Tuesday, according to multiple friends and teammates.

Listed at 6-feet, 6-inches and 190 pounds, Frayer served as a starter during the Antelopes' first NCAA Tournament appearance on Saturday.

He earned 8 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists during the squad’s 86-74 loss to No. 2 Iowa.

Frayer was among three people who died in a crash in northern California on Tuesday.

GCU confirmed Frayer's death on Thursday and a statement that read in part:

"It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we share the news that Grand Canyon University student and basketball player Oscar Frayer was one of three individuals who died in an auto accident in Lodi, California, on Tuesday. Also in the vehicle was Oscar’s sister, Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, California

I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it’s been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone🤘🏿💜 — Oscar Proud #⃣4⃣ (@Oscar_Frayer) March 21, 2021

Oscar had completed his academic requirements to graduate in April and was a starter on the men’s basketball team for four years.

On the court, Oscar was known as the “High Flyer” and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots.

Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."

GCU coach Bryce drew said Frayer "had an unbelievable ability to light up a while gym with [his] smile."

Frayer was from Oakland, California, and attended Moreau Catholic High School before committing to GCU in 2016.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday night.

