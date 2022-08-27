Grand Canyon visitor falls to his death near Bright Angel Point Trail

Officials with the park say that the 44-year-old man was off the trail when he fell from the canyon edge.

ARIZONA, USA — Grand Canyon National Park rangers have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who fell to his death from the canyon rim on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., park rangers received the call that a visitor had fallen from the rim to the west of the Bright Angel Point Trail.

Rangers found that the man had fallen roughly 200 feet from the trail, and said that he was off-trail when he accidentally fell.

Currently, the National Park Service is investigating the fall alongside the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

While details are scarce at this time, park officials did say that the fall was accidental.

Rangers encourage visitors to stay aware of their surroundings and keep the following in mind:

Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.

In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.

Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.

Do not back up without first looking where you are going.

