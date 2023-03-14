Grandmother arrested after Modesto 1-year-old found crawling in road

Police say a driver saw the infant and picked them up before calling 911

MODESTO, Calif. — A grandmother is facing charges after a 1-year-old was found crawling across the road in Modesto.

According to Modesto police, it happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on G Street near 3rd Street.

Police say a driver saw the baby in the road, pulled over to pick it up, and called 911. Officers found the infant’s grandmother, 47-year-old Jennifer Souders, at a nearby home.

Souders told police she was watching the infant along with its two young siblings, who she said left the front gate open.

Officers searched the home and found drugs accessible to the children along with ‘unfit living conditions.’

Souders was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and possession of narcotics. Police say the child’s mother could potentially face charges.

