Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'

They raised their granddaughter since birth, now retired and in their 70s, grandparents Bob and Dianne Conway have tragically become empty nesters.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober.

Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their granddaughter Lacy Conway, 19, who they raised at their Vacaville home.

“Spirited little girl,” Bob Conway said of his granddaughter.

She dreamed of becoming a tattoo artist, he said, while showing off a smeared peace symbol the teen tattooed on the right hand of her biggest supporter. The grieving, yet proud grandparents went on to show the paintings, pottery, and ink-pens crafted by the young woman.

The teenager was on her to the river near Rio Vista for an evening with friends when the crash happened, her grandparents said.

Jordan Colvin, 20, was driving Conway’s Honda Accord when he veered off the road onto and embankment and overcorrected into an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban, according to the Rio Vista Police Department. Colvin, Conway, and Erica Anderson, 19, all died in the crash.

Seven family members on vacation from Mexico were in the SUV that was struck head-on, according to Rio Vista Police.

Laura Poiret, 70, died in the crash and her six family members ranging in age from 8 to 37, were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

Numerous alcohol containers were found in and around the Honda, said Police Chief Jon Mazer of the Rio Vista Police Department.

Police have not determined a cause for the crash. Authorities say they’ll need to wait for the results of a toxicology report before moving forward with the case.

It’s unclear why Colvin was driving the teen’s car that night, the Conway’s said. They believe alcohol to be involved and say they want to know more about what exactly happened. They are also warning people of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“One thing I want to stress to everybody. Wear a seat belt,” Bob Conway said. “She had a habit of not wearing hers all the time and we told her it doesn’t matter where you’re sitting,”

Meanwhile, the Conways are offering sympathies to the families of the other victims who are grieving with them.

