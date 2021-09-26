Gold Star Families Day: Granite Bay remembrance held for fallen service members

The last Sunday in September is dedicated to honoring families of servicemembers lost in battle

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The Rotary Club of Granite Bay and Sacramento Blue Star Moms on Sunday came together for a Gold Star Family Day remembrance for fallen US Armed Forces service members.

"To our gold star mothers, you paid a debt that we can never repay or even understand. We our nation’s people, owe you what we can not give back," said Gold Star mother Patty Schumaker, who lost her son Lance Corporal Victor A. Dew with the US Marine Corps in 2010.

Dew, a native son of Granite Bay, was killed in action on Oct. 13, 2010, in the Helmand province of Afghanistan, and one of many fallen servicemembers represented by dozens of family members at the Granite Bay Community Park.

Gold Star Families Day has its beginnings in 1936 as "Gold Star Mother's Day," but in 2011, President Barack Obama changed it by presidential proclamation to "Gold Star Families Day."

Family members appeared emotional as they said the names of their fallen loved ones. Together, they find strength and try to make sure the sacrifices of their loved ones are never forgotten.

"This what we need to do. We need to remember," Schumaker said.

RELATED: