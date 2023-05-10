'Super scary': Granite Bay residents recall moments helicopter door fell from the sky into yard

"It was super scary. You smell, you could hear it," said Granite Bay resident Tom Panicker.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay neighborhood was surprised Tuesday when a helicopter door fell from the sky into a yard.

Sacramento Metro Fire says their copter was doing a rescue drill at Folsom Lake when the door came loose and fell over Granite Bay.

Tom Panicker says he heard the helicopter near his home when the incident happened.

"It was super scary. You smell, you could hear it," he said. "I run to the backyard because I could hear it coming in quick. So, I go in the back yard and my son's running in at me. He's like oh my God, do you see this? I'm like yes lets go. We don't want to see a helicopter land in the backyard."

According to Metro Fire, Copter 1 made a landing in Douglas Ranch Park after a door abruptly detached from the aircraft around 4:30 p.m. as it was returning to quarters from the water training.

They say both doors of the aircraft were secured open and all systems registered normal, but during the flight, the onboard officer noticed the sliding door appeared to be detaching.

As the helicopter went to land, one of the doors fell off and landed in a yard.

Jon Rosdail was at the park when he witnessed the helicopter land.

"Very slowly and deliberately, cautiously, expertly and perfectly they landed the helicopter right smack in the middle. And then it calmed down for a minute. It got slower and slower. And a couple of guys jumped out fairly quickly," said Rosdail.

The detached door was eventually retrieved from the backyard.

Metro Fire is noting all necessary maintenance and preflight checklists were completed prior to takeoff.

Neighbors here say although it was a concern, they're thankful for the way it was handled.

"Honestly I was just impressed at the safety level that was clearly protocol and upheld," said Rosdail.

"I'm glad it happened to these professionals 'cause I don't know if anyone else could handle a landing like that. I mean they practice for this," said Panicker.

Metro Fire says they're grateful no one was hurt.

Now a comprehensive safety review is underway.

The department wants the public to know they are committed to giving the highest level of emergency response and service to its communities.