People of Sacramento Instagram account says attendance at Granite Bay NYE party was 'mistake'

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The founder of The People of Sacramento Instagram and website released a statement about attending a New Year's Eve party in Granite Bay after being called out on social media.

The party took place in Eddie Murphy's former mansion in the Los Lagos gated community of Placer County, was criticized by some on social media who pointed out that local health ordinances should have prevented a gathering of this size. Photos and videos of the New Year's Eve party showed large groups of people gathering in a Granite Bay mansion.

A representative for the Placer County Sheriff's Office said the department received a complaint of a large house party within the gated community of Los Lagos. The deputies went in and spoke with the owner, an adult man, who said he would keep the noise down. There were no further complaints about the party and no citations were given. The deputy who responded to the call estimated about 100 people at the party.

After receiving comments on Instagram posts about his attendance, founder of The People of Sacramento Zayn Silmi put out a statement on The People of Sacramento Instagram story.

"We were invited by a close friend to a gathering on NYE. TPOS or anyone associated with TPOS DID NOT have any part in organizing or promoting the gathering that turned into a larger event," the statement reads.

"Once things escalated, I left immediately. My attendance was limited in time. I acknowledge that mistake & know it was out of out character. It was an irresponsible action to attend in any capacity. We condemn these actions and will lead by example by acknowledging our mistake."

It is not yet known who organized the party.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg criticized the party in a tweet, saying the attendants showed "blatant disregard for the sacrifices so many are making."

Placer County is in the Greater Sacramento Region, currently under a stay-at-home order as ICU capacity remains below 15% and coronavirus cases rise.

Under the state and countywide public health order, Sacramento County residents are asked to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing with other households in order to slow the surge in cases and hospitalizations.