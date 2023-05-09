Grass Valley man arrested for attempted murder after beating person in the head with pipe

AUBURN, Calif. — A Grass Valley man turned himself for attempted murder after a brutal attack left another person with a traumatic brain injury.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started Wednesday when deputies responded to a hospital in Auburn for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Detectives found the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit in the head multiple times with a metal pipe.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect, 31-year-old Richard Paz, threatened to kill the victim during the attack.
Paz turned himself in at the Auburn jail and was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.