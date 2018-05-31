Grass Valley voted to raise its sales tax by half a percent. Voters favored the measure by a 60-40 margin.

Yes votes on Measure E totaled 1,119, with 754 against.

The measure expands funding for things like police and fire services, parks and recreation services and streets and sidewalk improvements.

Measure E proposes to raise an estimated $5.4 million per year by effectively doubling the current city sales tax to 1 percent.

Opponents said the measure lacks ‘robust transparency and accountability’, complaining that the funds can be used for whatever the city wants ‘with undefined oversight by a small group of City picked citizens,’ according to Terry Lamphier, a former Nevada County supervisor.

Lamphier complained that in the past, the city used tax dollars meant to repair existing streets and infrastructure for a new interchange project that was later disallowed by the state finance department, and question a proposal to hire more police officers when there is no increase in crime.

However, proponents say the city’s future prosperity ‘very well could hinge in this moment of opportunity’ to create ‘a safer, brighter and more livable Grass Valley,” according to a statement drafted by Daniel Swartzendruber, Marty Lombardi and Elizabeth Poston.

They say that additional police personnel would help to address challenges to the community from drug addiction, mental illness and homelessness. Improving crime detection, prevention and other ‘forward-thinking programs’ would make the community safer.

Funding for fire personnel, paramedics, protection from wildfire, parks and recreation improvement and road work would all benefit the city.

The proponents note that Grass Valley’s sales tax would remain lower than Nevada City’s even if the measure passes. However, Lamphier said the measure should be rejected and replaced with a well defined tax proposal that clearly states how our hard earned dollars will be used.

Grass Valley had voted in 2012 to approve the 0.5 percent sales tax with Measure N, which expires in 2023. The 1 percent Measure E tax has no expiration, but could be repealed or reduced in any public election.

