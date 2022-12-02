Location of stolen AirPods leads to arrest in string of car burglaries, mail thefts

Officials with the Grass Valley Police Department said a man from Sacramento County was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man on post-release community supervision has been arrested by authorities in Grass Valley accused of a string of car burglaries and mail thefts across the Sacramento region.

According to a Facebook post by the Grass Valley Police Department, the victim in a recent car burglary told detectives that they were tracking the location of their stolen AirPods.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Valley View Drive in Grass Valley, where the location of the stolen AirPods pinged.

While in the area, officers say they made contact with a man who was on post-release community supervision out of Sacramento County.

Officers say they conducted a search and found several items stolen from multiple car burglaries in Grass Valley in recent weeks and stolen mail from multiple jurisdictions in Sacramento County.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft.

Earlier this week, GVPD Officers and Detectives received information from the victim of a recent vehicle burglary that... Posted by Grass Valley Police Department on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Watch More from ABC10: Sacramento police work to combat ghost gun uptick