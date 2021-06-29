WATCH: Bear with taste for Nesquik makes itself comfortable in Nevada City home

A Nevada City couple was shocked to find a hungry bear going through their kitchen early Monday morning.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Like many people, Al Aragon has a morning routine that consists of getting ready for work and making something to eat. But a hungry bear had a different plan for Al and his wife, Melissa Bryant early Monday morning.

Aragon woke up to find the bear in his Nevada City home shortly before 5 a.m., he told ABC10. He spotted it while walking to the kitchen to make breakfast.

His first reaction was to scream, Aragon said. Bryant grabbed their cat, ran to their bedroom and locked the door.

On the video, the bear is seen eating food. It even managed to open the freezer.

"He's looking at us now. Go away," Aragon is heard saying on the video. "You need to go."

The bear is seen walking to the pantry and eating more food.

At one point it even managed to open a bottle of Nesquik, Bryant said.

Eventually Bryant was able to open the side door and the bear walked away after about 15 minutes inside.