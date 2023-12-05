1 person taken to hospital after Grass Valley crash

The accident happened on Bitney Springs Road where two cars crashed and one rolled over, according to the Grass Valley Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Grass Valley Friday evening.

The accident happened on Bitney Springs Road where two cars crashed and one rolled over, according to the Grass Valley Fire Department.

All occupants of the cars managed to get out of them after the crash, but one person was taken to the hospital.

It is not clear what condition that person is in, nor what car they were driving.

Officials have not reported any other injuries, the cause of the accident or if drugs or alcohol were involved.