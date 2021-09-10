Cal Fire says August's River Fire human caused

The fire burned just over 2,600 acres and destroyed 142 structures.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials believe they know the cause of August's River Fire.

The River Fire started in Placer County on Aug. 4, and burned a total of 2,619 acres. During the span of when it started and when it was contained on Aug. 13, 142 structures were destroyed in Placer and Nevada Counties. Four people were injured.

In a press release, Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department investigators said the fire was human caused and started in the camping area of Bear River Campground

"This is an active case, and Cal Fire investigators will continue to work on determining the specific details leading to the cause of the fire," Cal Fire said in a press release.

In late August, President Joe Biden approved California's request for federal aid for the River Fire. The federal assistance could be used for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help those recovering from disaster.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

