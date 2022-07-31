Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS

Authorities say no one was injured in the crash which happened Sunday around 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that had drove into the CVS store at 1005 Sutton Way.

No one was in the path of the car at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The CVS location closed early following the crash Sunday and is expected to reopen tomorrow, the Grass Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

**Temporary Business Closure** Just after 1:00pm, Officers were dispatched to CVS, 1005 Sutton Way, after multiple 911... Posted by Grass Valley Police Department on Sunday, July 31, 2022

Watch More from ABC10: Man found dead along American River, 2 people rescued from water