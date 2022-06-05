Crash involving livestock trailer in Nevada County leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The deadly crash happened on State Route 20 near Chalk Bluff Road Saturday evening, the CHP says.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 37-year-old woman is dead and four other people are injured after a head-on crash involving a livestock trailer in Nevada County Saturday, the California Highway Patrol says.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the CHP were called to the scene of the deadly crash on State Route 20 east of Chalk Bluff Road in Nevada County.

According to the CHP, an unidentified man was driving an Acura eastbound on State Route 20 at fast speeds. In his car, the man had a 37-year-old woman passenger, police say.

The driver was unable to maneuver a right curve in the roadway causing the Acura to cross into the westbound lane, officers say.

The Acura crossed into the path of a Ford F350, which police say was pulling a livestock trailer and two passengers. The Acura reportedly struck the Ford head-on.

The passenger of the Acura was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was taken to UC Davis Medical Center after suffering major injuries, the CHP says.

The 77-year-old driver of the Ford also suffered major injuries and was taken to an area hospital along with one of his passengers who sustained moderate injuries, according to the CHP. The third occupant of the Ford sustained minor injuries which didn't require hospitalization.

The livestock trailer held sheep which were all unharmed in the crash, the CHP says. Officials have not said whether they believe drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

