2-year-old killed after being hit by car near Grass Valley, CHP says

The deadly crash happened in the driveway of a home, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 2-year-old child has died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning, officials with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Grass Valley office say.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, CHP officers were called to the area of Still Road and Rabon Valley Road where a 911 caller reported a small child had been struck by a car at a home on Still Road.

Before officers could respond to the scene, family members of the 2-year-old took the child to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

According to the CHP, the crash happened on a gravel driveway of a private residence. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as being factors in the crash, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the CHP says their officers are still investigating the sequence of events that led to the deadly crash.