Elementary school districts near Sierra Nevada close amid unsafe road conditions

Pollock Pines, Silver Fork and Camino Union Elementary School Districts announce classes are canceled Tuesday as a winter storm warning is in place.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The National Weather Service Sacramento issued a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday that will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

With up to a foot of snow forecasted, road conditions are expected to be impacted near I-80 over Donner Pass, US-50 over Echo Summit, SR-49 over Yuba Pass and SR-88 over Carson Pass.

► Check the Caltrans road information tool for the latest on any highway in California.

Classes at Pollock Pines, Silver Fork and Camino Union Elementary School Districts have been canceled Tuesday because of the difficult road conditions.

🥶 Widespread freezing temperatures are likely across the Central Valley each night thru Friday morning. Protect freeze/frost sensitive plants, pets, pipes and people. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/59kW3beGxs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 22, 2022

Low visibility and snowy roads are expected, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, and drivers are advised to stay off the road while the Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Chain controls are in effect for Yuba Pass (Hwy. 49/Sierra Nevada), Interstate 80, Highway 50 and Highway 88 (Sierra Nevada travel routes)

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511," according to Tuesday's warning.

