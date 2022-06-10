High-speed motorcycle crash in Nevada County turns fatal

After further investigations, officers found that a man riding a motorcycle was driving southbound at a high speed, slid, and fell into the northbound lane.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist died on Highway 49 by Reader Ranch Road Thursday night.

The CHP says officers found that a man riding a motorcycle was driving southbound at a high speed, and after attempting to turn a curve at this high speed, he slid and fell into the northbound lane colliding with an SUV.

The CHP says the driver of a Honda CRV swerved, trying to avoid the crash but ended up hitting the motorcyclist and sideswiping his car on the embankment.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for about one hour, and clean-up finished just before 1 a.m.

This crash remains under investigation and officers are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.