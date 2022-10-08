Grass Valley man killed in crash

Officials with the CHP believe alcohol may have been a factor in the solo-car crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said the driver of the Jeep, a 51-year-old man from Grass Valley, had been driving recklessly and lost control of his car.

The Jeep overturned several times before the driver was ejected from the car. Officers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the deadly crash.

Watch More from ABC10: Video | South Sacramento woman struck by vehicle while pushing shopping cart