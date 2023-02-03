Grass Valley mobile homes at risk of collapse due to snow

The weigh of snow is causing damage to multiple homes.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — In the foothills, many people are up against the clock as they work to dig out several feet of snow before the next major storm hits on Saturday.

In Grass Valley, the weight of the snow is actually causing damage to homes at Olympia Glade Mobile Estates.

Chris Fry is shoveling snow for his elderly aunt after her car port collapsed.

“Now what are we going to do for her. We have to wait for the snow to melt to deal with her front porch, all that costs money. Luckily, she’s got me but not everyone does, so it will be tight... but everyone will get through,” said Fry.

It’s also a concern for resident Debbie Lange.

“I’ve never seen it like this before. I’ve been here over 40 years and never seen the snow,” said Lange.

She says they are all a community, and she is worried for her neighbors.

“The people that are disabled and trying to get out, that’s my concern. I could afford hiring these two guys to do my roof, but a lot of people are on social security and that’s it,” said Lange.

The concern is that all the roofs are flat, so as the snow continues to weigh on it, it’s causing these dips in the ceiling, even cracking through the roof in some places.

That’s what Vance Farley, a resident for eleven years, is having to deal with.

Multiple cracks along the ceiling and cabinets are being bowed out by a weighted-down roof

“Insurance hopefully, but there are some people we know. We’ll get it done,” said Farley.

People also shared texts from property management where they provided three numbers for snow removal services for their roof. There was also information on when to expect snowplows in the neighborhood for more clearance on their streets.

The management office was closed Thursday at the site. ABC10 also called for more information about their plan to assist residents but are waiting to hear back.

