1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley

Grass Valley police say Wednesday they responded to a report of a possible theft when alleged gunfire led officers to a foot pursuit with an unknown person.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon.

Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue.

While there, police recall hearing gunfire in the area, leading them to investigate the noise. That's when Grass Valley police say they engaged in a foot pursuit with a not-yet identified person who later sustained injuries from the described incident.

While at least one officer fired their weapon during the investigation, police have yet to disclose the nature of the person's injuries—nor the reason a chase ensued.

The person was treated by police on the scene, then transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Lt. Brian Blakemore, spokesperson for the Grass Valley Police Department, described the suspect as a white man, however, no additional information was available at this time.

An investigation by the Nevada County District Multi-Agency Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is currently underway.