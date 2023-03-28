Grass Valley resident unable to make repairs before more storms

Some residents now faced with a complete loss.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Constant storms this month have left many people with damage and little time to make repairs.

The foothills were hit hard by another storm taking aim at Northern California.

At the Olympia Glade Mobile Estates in Grass Valley, it was pouring rain on homes already devastated by the snow.

The mobile home park saw roofs and carports collapse from storms earlier this month. That includes the home of Ambrosha DeRaps' grandmother.

“By the time I got there at 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m., the roof was starting to collapse even more. We were able to remove all the snow off the roof, but it still collapsed,” said DeRaps.

26 days later, there’s still a gaping hole in the roof, pieces of it hanging in the living room and furniture sagging under the water weight.

“We were able to get ahold of her insurance adjuster, and from what I know, they have taken all the pictures and hopefully there will be some type of resolution within the next few weeks,” said DeRaps.

DeRaps' grandmother now lives in a retirement home, but others aren’t so lucky.

Kaaren Paratore just recently moved into the community, but the storms left her carport in pieces.

“I’m on retirement and all that kind of stuff, so I don’t have the kind of money it would take. Some people I know have spent $5,000 to get it fixed,” said Paratore.

She was told her insurance didn’t cover the mobile home she moved into. She is looking to her family to help her fix it and use assistance from Nevada County after they declared an emergency.

Nevada County declared a state of emergency on March 7 in response to the massive amounts of snow in hopes of speeding up repairs and waving construction permit fees.

According to insurance companies, the rain often makes it difficult because there are two types of insurance to address. Ground water that comes in the home is related to flood insurance, and in rainy situations where there might be leaks in the roof, that’s homeowner’s insurance and many people do not have both.

