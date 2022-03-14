Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care announces first executive director

The decades-old nonprofit focused on protecting and sustaining wildlife welcomes a new leader with experience in supporting the "next phase" of growth.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The California-based nonprofit Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care recently announced the onboarding of its first executive director ― Heidi Volkhardt Allstead.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit focusing on protecting and cultivating wildlife said Allstead has more than 20 years of nonprofit management experience. Allstead and her family have called Lake Tahoe home since 2008.

Some of her previous work includes supporting water quality initiatives, watershed restoration projects and land conservation efforts in the Great Lakes region.

"[She] has a deep passion for supporting non-profit organizations during their 'next phase' of growth," a spokesperson said in a statement. "During her tenure in the non-profit community, she has helped organizations develop robust grant management processes, institute financial best practices, enhance donor & community relationships, create Board development training programs, as well as provide strategic planning/succession planning and organizational audit processes."

Read more about the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care HERE.

