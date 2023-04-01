Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Grass Valley police during foot chase | Update

Austin Wallace comes weeks after he and an officer engaged in gunfire, sending two people to the hospital, Jan. 4.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested by Grass Valley police Friday, two weeks after engaging in gunfire with officers and sending himself and someone else to the hospital.

Austin Wallace was charged on a felony warrant for charges of attempted homicide and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Wallace was transported to Wayne Brown Correctional Facility and is currently being held without bail, according to officials. He was also booked on an outstanding no-bail felony warrant out of Placer County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Sutter County.

According to a news release, it started around 4:20 p.m. when officers were sent to the 400 block of French Avenue for a possible theft of car parts.

Officers were looking for the suspect at the scene when they heard a gunshot and found someone with a gunshot wound — the person who initially called police.

Police say Wallace fired a round at an officer who was standing next to his vehicle, leading to a foot chase. Wallace then fired another round at officers, who returned fire, hitting him once, according to officials.

Both Wallace and the person who called police were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at (530) 265-7880.

