Texas man killed, woman and dog injured in Nevada County crash

NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. — A Texas man is dead and a woman and dog are injured after a Thursday morning crash in Nevada County, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Tyler Foote Road just east of Oak Tree Road near North San Juan around 4:45 a.m.

Officers found a 2021 Ford Escape crashed into a tree after leaving the road for unknown reasons.

First responders say they removed two people from the car, including a 42-year-old woman who was severely injured. She was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Officers say she was driving the Ford Escape at the time of the crash.

A second person, identified as a 39-year-old man from Liberty, Texas, was removed from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A dog inside the SUV was also injured and taken to a veterinarian.

The crash is still under investigation and officers say drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

