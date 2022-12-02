67-year-old man saved from drowning in Union Valley Reservoir after falling off his boat

H-20 was requested by CalFire Camino, for a search and rescue of a 67 year old man from Greenwood. The man had fallen while getting off his boat on a remote portion of Union Valley Reservoir. H-20 located the victim near his boat; however, there was no suitable landing area nearby. H-20 subsequently picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District fire fighter who, along with H-20's medic, were one-skidded into the area to begin patient care. The victim was packaged and transported on his own boat to the Union Valley boat ramp, where H-20 was able to land. The victim was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Sutter Roseville Hospital. The California Highway Patrol is dedicated to providing the highest level of Safety, Service and Security to the people of California. To learn more or join #CHP1000 follow @CHPCareers of visit https://recruitment.chp.ca.gov/