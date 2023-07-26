Motorcyclist found dead on hillside near Hwy. 20 in Nevada County

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was riding westbound on 20 when he went off the descending left curve in the roadway and down a steep hill where he died.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was found dead by his brother Wednesday after being concerned about not hearing from him in a while, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say they were called to Highway 20 near Jefferson Creek Road, east of Nevada City, about a deadly motorcycle crash.

Once at the crash, officials spoke to a man who explained his brother had left Carson City, Nevada around noon Sunday to head to his Loomis home. After not hearing from his brother by Tuesday, the man grew worried and drove the route he suspected his brother took to get home.

While looking for any places a motorcycle could have crashed, CHP says the man found his brothers 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster off of the north side of the highway, down a steep hillside, obscured by trees and brush. Officials say there was no debris or "obvious indicators" that a motorcycle may have gone off the road.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was riding westbound on 20, east of Jefferson Creek Road when he went off the descending left curve in the roadway, onto the shoulder and down the steep hillside where he died from his injuries.

It is unclear when the crash may have happened between Sunday and Wednesday. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time, and the cause of death is pending investigation by the Nevada County Coroner.