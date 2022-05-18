Wandering bear causes lockout at two Nevada City schools

School officials said it is relatively rare to see a bear out during the daytime hours in their area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A bear wandering around people's backyards in Nevada City caused a short lockout at two schools Wednesday.

Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty said the lockouts happened at Seven Hills Middle School and Deer Creek Elementary School. She took action after she was told just before 11 a.m. that a bear was near their schools and heading in their direction.

Daugherty told ABC10 that the bear even came onto the campus of Seven Hills Middle School, walking onto their field. The bear didn't walk onto the campus of Deer Creek Elementary. The lockouts kept all students indoors while instruction continued.

Animal control and law enforcement were called in to track it down.

Sgt. Sean Mason, spokesperson for Nevada City Police Department, said the bear prompted calls from residents saying they had seen a bear walking through their residential area and through backyards.

Daugherty said the bear was tracked down after roughly an hour when it was seen crossing a creek away from the school. The lockouts were lifted and, with Wednesday being an early day, students were allowed to go home as normal with personnel keeping watch outside.

Sgt. Mason said the bear didn't come into contact with anyone and that there were no reports of damage.

While neither official said bear sightings were rare for the area, Daugherty said it is rare to see them out during the day. Sgt. Mason added that residents are used to seeing bears during the evening, usually during trash days during the late nights and early mornings.

WATCH ALSO: