Worries linger as Nevada City braces for atmospheric river storm

After being trapped in their homes for days without power, Nevada City residents worry about what could happen as rain pours over snow and dry soil.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City residents are anxiously awaiting the brunt of the upcoming Northern California storm expected to dump rain over the feet of snow already in the area.

Some people are still without power after a previous storm covered the city.

“Oh my goodness, it was days before we saw anybody from the outside world,” said Susan Bauman, who was stuck in her home for more than 10 days without power.

She was able to visit her daughter Thursday, but is now worried about potential flooding.

“We filled up black garbage bags with snow and we placed them in front of the garage. So we're all snow-bagged along the front end of the garage and I think it should work really well to keep the rain from going where we don't want it to go,” said Bauman. “We're crossing our fingers."

She won’t be able to return home on North Bloomfield Road because the area was closed as crews work to fix power lines.

"So many people didn't have any way to communicate with the outside world,” said Bauman. “They were just depending on somebody coming to them to find out if they needed help."

Residents say they were thankful for their neighbors checking in on them, adding community is crucial right now since there’s no easy access to help.

Business owners are worrying for similar reasons as rain began falling Thursday afternoon.

"It's mostly actually the flooding from the hill behind us that I'm worried about. Because we've been in a drought for so long, (the soil) is not used to getting this drenched. You'd think it'd be like ‘Oh good, water.’ But it's actually just going straight through it," said Sky Seals, venue manager of Stone House.

Business owners say Deer Creek is known to flood.