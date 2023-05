Nevada County Sheriff's deputies say reports of possible gunshots heard near the 13000 block of Bitney Spring Road prompted a lockdown.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City School of the Arts students were locked down Thursday around 2:30 p.m. after law enforcement got reports of possible gunshots in the area.

Nevada County Sheriff's officials said they responded to the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Road, which prompted the school to lockdown.

Deputies did an extensive search of the area and did not find any evidence of a shooting in the area.