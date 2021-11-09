Nevada County to remove limits on event attendance

Nevada County said masks will still be required indoor and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Wednesday, Nov. 10, Nevada County will do away with limits on attendance at events in the county, while also keeping masking requirements in place.

“Masks are a simple and effective way to control the spread of the virus," Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Scott Kellermann said. "We still have widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Nevada County and masking will help decrease the spread as the weather turns cold and more people gather indoors."

Announced Tuesday by Kellermann, the following actions will be done to an order that was put in place in August 2021:

Removes limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings or events where 2,500 or more people will be in attendance.

Removes the requirement that events with 500 attendees or more develop and implement a plan to verify vaccination status or proof of a negative test.

Requires masking indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Requires masking outdoors where distancing is not possible.

According to the press release sent out Tuesday, there is an exception for performers to be mask-less. The amended order allows fully vaccinated performers who have a negative test for COVID-19 within 24 hours of their performance to not wear a mask.

The press release goes on to say the amended order comes as "COVID-19 cases plateau in Nevada County."

Also, the amended order encourages safe events to continue that require proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours regardless of the number of people attending the event.

People not required to wear a mask are as follows, according to the order:

Persons under the age of two years old.

Persons who are working alone in a closed office or room.

Persons who are obtaining a medical or cosmetic service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Persons who are specifically exempted from wearing face masks pursuant to other CDPH guidance.

Persons who are actively eating or drinking.

The amended order will go into effect on Nov. 10, 2021.

