Nevada County school district could opt for education over exclusion in enforcing mask mandate

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) could change the way they enforce the state's student mask mandate at a Tuesday board meeting.

The agenda item comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the California mask mandate for all vaccinated people last week. However, masks were still required in settings like schools. After the mandate ended, there have been various protests for mask mandates to end for everyone.

As part of the resolution, the NJUHSD Board of Trustees's would acknowledge a growing mental health crisis that kids have faced throughout the pandemic and their "need for normalcy."

The school district sent a letter to parent on Monday alerting them to potential change in enforcement.

"The district acknowledges its obligation to comply with state law and executive orders; however, strict adherence to those requirements has created significant disruption to the educational learning environment, and enforcement is unsustainable," officials said in the letter. "We will continue to make appropriate attempts to comply with state law, but will also ensure that our schools continue to be places that support students and their learning."

Approving the resolution would mean that the district would change masking enforcement in way that puts education over exclusion. The district said they would educate students on masking and request that they do it, but won't remove students from class or other school-based activities.

According to the letter, there could be specified areas of their campuses where mask enforcement might be more stringently enforced.

The Nevada Joint Union High School District special board meeting is set for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

The full resolution description of Resolution number 14-21/22 is available HERE.

The letter to parents on mask enforcement can be found below.