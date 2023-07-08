x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Grass Valley - Nevada City

Nevada County deputies search for overdue hiker

33-year-old Samantha Dees was last seen Friday morning.
Credit: Nevada County Sheriff's Office

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is searching for an overdue hiker, identified as 33-year-old Samantha Dees. 

According to deputies, Dees was last seen on foot around 9 a.m. Friday. They are searching for her in the area of Willow Valley Road and Highway 20 near Nevada City.

Dees is described as a 5'10", 120-pound white female last seen wearing an orange tank top and yoga shorts. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

People who see her are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 530-265-7880.

Watch more from ABC10: California River Safety: Tips for spending summer near the waterways

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Nevada County Planning Commission holding public meeting on proposed gold mine

Before You Leave, Check This Out