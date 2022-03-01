Northern California firefighters kept busy with flurry of Sierra rescues over the weekend

Local firehouses are joining the growing trend of people documenting their day-to-day jobs for curious onlookers, but rescues are no easy job to visually capture.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As snowstorms pummeled the Sierra over the past week, many unprepared residents were left stranded and in need of rescue — some even from their own homes.

Not only were four hikers saved from snow-packed areas in Tuolumne County, but other residents who reported medical emergencies from remote parts of the Sierra needed a way to get to the hospital amid the treacherous conditions.

Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit and Lake Valley Fire Protection District firefighters extricated a local resident dealing with a medical emergency.

They used a leaning ladder with rope rescue equipment to get the resident off the roof, CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit said.

This weekend, Firefighters from Lake Tahoe station 5 responded to a medical rescue with station 7 from Lake Valley Fire... Posted by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Monday, January 3, 2022

The seemingly daring rescue was far from the only one seen by Northern California residents over the weekend, as more fire departments and agencies are sharing images over social media of their rescues.

Cal Fire's Placer County Fire Department Alta Station 33 posted images of a similar rescue operation on Sunday also involving a resident falling ill.

Alta Fire Protection District member Zach Haslett used his personal snowmobile to create a trail for Placer County Sheriff Search and Rescue. According to the Cal Fire, Haslett also navigated downed trees and snow more than five feet deep all to get the resident to an ambulance.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Alta Station 33 was dispatched to a medical for an ill person. The address... Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Of the four people Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said they rescued outside Pinecrest Lake Sunday evening, one was a four-year-old with mild hypothermia.

The hike out of the snowy terrain took about 90 minutes, the county sheriff's office said.

"Public safety message for hikers… winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. In these conditions be prepared for all situations and know your limitations," Tuolumne County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Speak to friends and research how long the hike takes during these conditions and add a margin for error or delay before you start out."