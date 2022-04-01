PG&E says power should be restored in the Sierra Jan. 11 | Outage map

A PG&E spokesperson said many customers will have power restored in the coming days, but Jan. 11 is the estimated time of power restoration.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Wednesday that Jan. 11 is the estimated time of restoration for people living in the Sierra who lost power during the Christmas weekend storms.

McFarland said many customers will have power restored in the coming days.

"To be clear, many customers will be restored earlier, but we wanted to share this Jan. 11 estimated time of restoration (ETOR) date to give customers a line of sight into the next period of time," McFarland said in a statement.

Many customers in the Sierra lost power around Christmas with as many as 60,000 customers without power at times.

Those who lost power during a major part of the storm on Dec. 27 could be without power for about two and a half weeks if their power is restored on Jan. 11.

McFarland said that as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 crews have assessed nearly all of Sierra County, Nevada County, Placer County, El Dorado County and a portion of Yuba County.

Outage impact by county

Updated as of Jan. 5 at 8:40 a.m.

Sierra Division total: around 17,000

El Dorado County: 4,070



Nevada County: 10,080

Placer County: 3,800

PG&E has updated its outage map to only reflect service addresses, no longer counties.

PG&E’s Community Resource Centers provide onsite charging for personal devices, medical devices, battery chargers, blankets, water, snacks and access to Wi-Fi for customers. More info for locations and hours of operation here: https://t.co/F8DWd8D6ow or call 1-800-743-5000. — PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills (@PGE_SactoSierra) January 5, 2022

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

