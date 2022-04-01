PG&E says power should be restored in the Sierra Jan. 11 | Outage map

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Wednesday that Jan. 11 is the estimated time of restoration for people living in the Sierra who lost power during the Christmas weekend storms.
McFarland said many customers will have power restored in the coming days.
"To be clear, many customers will be restored earlier, but we wanted to share this Jan. 11 estimated time of restoration (ETOR) date to give customers a line of sight into the next period of time," McFarland said in a statement.
Many customers in the Sierra lost power around Christmas with as many as 60,000 customers without power at times.
Those who lost power during a major part of the storm on Dec. 27 could be without power for about two and a half weeks if their power is restored on Jan. 11.
McFarland said that as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 crews have assessed nearly all of Sierra County, Nevada County, Placer County, El Dorado County and a portion of Yuba County.
Outage impact by county
Updated as of Jan. 5 at 8:40 a.m.
Sierra Division total: around 17,000
El Dorado County: 4,070
Nevada County: 10,080
Placer County: 3,800
PG&E has updated its outage map to only reflect service addresses, no longer counties.
- El Dorado County:
- Pioneer Park: 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- Pleasant Valley Community Hall: 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- Pollock Pines Community Center: 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- Grange Hall: (Grab and go bags only): 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Nevada County:
- Grass Valley Courtyard Suites: 10:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.
- Madelyn Helling Library: 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.
- Placer County:
- Alta Fire Protection District Community Hall: 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- Sierra County:
- Downieville Community Hall: 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
