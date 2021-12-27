'This is an all-hands-on-deck situation' | Thousands of PG&E customers without power in the Sierra

About 69,000 PG&E customers are without power Monday in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra Counties.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers are without power in the Sierra Monday morning.

Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for PG&E told ABC10 that as of 9 a.m. about 69,000 customers are without power in the Sierra Division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra Counties.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck situation for PG&E. We are bringing in crews from other areas and working closely with first responders including Cal Trans to gain access," McFarland wrote in an email.

PG&E's outage map shows power outages along I-80 in parts of Applegate and Colfax all the way up to Nevada City. Additional outages are affecting customers near Highway 50 in Placerville and Somerset.

"Access is a major challenge as some of the roads still need to be cleared," McFarland wrote. "Right now we are in the assessment phase, getting access to all the outages, seeing what has gone wrong and what kind of fixes are needed."

According to the map, PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage, but many of the areas do not give an estimated time that power will be restored.

PG&E said in a news release on Sunday, Dec. 26 that snow accumulation could lead to increased power outages in certain areas.

View PG&E's outage map for the latest updates.

Crews were not able to restore power to customers in Kyburz, Strawberry and Twin Bridges Sunday night because of the heavy snow and hazardous conditions along Highway 50.

Restoration Update: Kyburz, Strawberry and Twin Bridges. pic.twitter.com/SforWngtk1 — PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills (@PGE_SactoSierra) December 27, 2021

